BRIEF-Sierra Wireless sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.06 to $0.13

Aug 4 Sierra Wireless Inc

* Sierra wireless reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $156.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $154.4 million

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.13

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $145 million to $155 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $630 million to $670 million

* Says now expect full year 2016 revenue and non-GAAP EPS to be below low end of our previously stated annual guidance

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90