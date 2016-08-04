BRIEF-Sierra Wireless sees Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.06 to $0.13

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Sierra Wireless Inc
* Sierra wireless reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 revenue $156.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $154.4 million
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.13
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $145 million to $155 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $630 million to $670 million
* Says now expect full year 2016 revenue and non-GAAP EPS to be below low end of our previously stated annual guidance
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $0.90
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer