版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.16

Aug 4 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* Invivo Therapeutics reports 2016 second quarter financial results and business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.18 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐