BRIEF-Tecnoglass initiates quarterly dividend of $0.125/shr

Aug 4 Tecnoglass Inc :

* Tecnoglass announces commencement of warrant exchange offer and initiates quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share

* Initiates quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

