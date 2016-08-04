BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons Reports Q2 eps EUR 0.28

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Orion Engineered Carbons SA :
* Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue EUR 247.9 million versus I/B/E/S view EUR 262.2 million
* Tightening guidance for full year adjusted EBITDA to between EUR215 million and EUR225 million
* Qtrly EPS EUR 0.28
* Qtrly adjusted EPS eur 0.35
* Expect ongoing strategic refocusing of rubber business will improve profitability for rubber in 2017
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately eur60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer