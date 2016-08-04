BRIEF-Orion Engineered Carbons Reports Q2 eps EUR 0.28

Aug 4 Orion Engineered Carbons SA :

* Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue EUR 247.9 million versus I/B/E/S view EUR 262.2 million

* Tightening guidance for full year adjusted EBITDA to between EUR215 million and EUR225 million

* Qtrly EPS EUR 0.28

* Qtrly adjusted EPS eur 0.35

* Expect ongoing strategic refocusing of rubber business will improve profitability for rubber in 2017

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately eur60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: