BRIEF-Hawaiian Electric reports Q2 EPS $0.41

Aug 4 Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Hawaiian electric industries reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $566.2 million versus $623.9 million

