BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners reports Q2 EPS $3.90 from cont ops

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Natural Resource Partners LP :
* Natural Resource Partners L.P. announces 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $3.90 from continuing operations
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $118.2 million versus $123.7 million
* Q2 revenue view $85.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer