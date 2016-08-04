版本:
BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners reports Q2 EPS $3.90 from cont ops

Aug 4 Natural Resource Partners LP :

* Natural Resource Partners L.P. announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.90 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $118.2 million versus $123.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $85.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

