BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Select Medical Holdings Corp :
* Q2 revenue $1.098 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.87 to $1.00
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion
* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces results for second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $4.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer