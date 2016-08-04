版本:
BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.26

Aug 4 Select Medical Holdings Corp :

* Q2 revenue $1.098 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.1 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.87 to $1.00

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion

* Select Medical Holdings Corporation announces results for second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $4.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

