BRIEF-Mastec sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.57

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Mastec Inc
* Mastec announces second quarter 2016 results above expectations and increases 2016 full year guidance
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $5.0 billion
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.69
* Sees q3 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 revenue $1.23 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.16 billion
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.36
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $1.5 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.57
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.36
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says q2 backlog increased 31% over prior year to $5.3 billion at quarter-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
