BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare reports Q2 cont ops loss per share $0.26

Aug 4 Genesis Healthcare Inc

* Genesis healthcare reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue $1.44 billion versus $ 1.42 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reaffirms its previously announced guidance for fiscal 2016.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations