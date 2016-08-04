BRIEF-Global Brass reports Q2 adj earnings per share $0.43

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 sales $337.9 million versus $414.9 million
* Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance
* Reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer