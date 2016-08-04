版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Global Brass reports Q2 adj earnings per share $0.43

Aug 4 Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 sales $337.9 million versus $414.9 million

* Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance

* Reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐