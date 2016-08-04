BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces Toronto Investments and $150 million equity offering

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 First Capital Realty Inc
* First Capital Realty announces Toronto Investments and $150 million equity offering
* Entered into an agreement to sell 6.6 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $22.60 per share
* Has advanced a $39 million interim first mortgage loan
* Acquisition of potential assembly of properties has a purchase price of approximately $63.2 million
* Net proceeds of offering will be used to partially fund company's capital requirements for transactions planned
* Entered into an agreement of purchase and sale in respect of an assembly of properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer