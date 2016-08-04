版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Bancorp of New Jersey reports Q2 earnings per share $0.16

Aug 4 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. Announces second quarter earnings

* Qtrly net interest income $6 million versus $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐