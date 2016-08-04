版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces Oakland-Mexico nonstop service

Aug 4 Southwest Airlines

* Bay to beaches: Oakland to Mexico nonstop service now available for booking as southwest airlines extends flight schedule through late april 2017

* Oakland to Mexico nonstop service now available for booking as Southwest extends flight schedule through late april 2017

* Beginning feb. 12, 2017, fly nonstop daily between Oakland and both san jose del cabo/los cabos, mexico and puerto vallarta, mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐