2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Steel Partners reports qtrly net income per unit $0.35

Aug 4 Steel Partners Holdings Lp

* Steel partners holdings l.p. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $281.6 million versus $251.7 million

* Qtrly net income per unit $0.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

