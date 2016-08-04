BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline reports qtrly earnings per share $0.25

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly revenue $1,027 million versus $1,213 million
* "on track to deliver significant cash flow per share growth through 2018"
* Qtrly total volume 1,793 mboe/d versus 1,695 mboe/d
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.29, revenue view c$1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer