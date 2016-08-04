BRIEF-Egalet reports Q2 loss per share $0.97

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Egalet
* Q2 loss per share $0.97
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deterrent arymo(tm) er (morphine sulfate) and reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $3.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $3.8 million
* FDA prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) goal date for a decision is october 14, 2016.
* Committees voted that if approved arymo er should be labeled as an abuse-deterrent product by intravenous, nasal and oral routes of abuse Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer