BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $0.47

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.47
* Q2 revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetraphase pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and highlights recent progress
* Q2 revenue $1.2 million versus $3.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cash, cash equivalents, expected revenue from u.s. Government awards, will be sufficient to fund operations into middle of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer