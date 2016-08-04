BRIEF-Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $0.47

Aug 4 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetraphase pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and highlights recent progress

* Q2 revenue $1.2 million versus $3.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash, cash equivalents, expected revenue from u.s. Government awards, will be sufficient to fund operations into middle of 2018