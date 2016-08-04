版本:
BRIEF-Perceptron announces improved financial outlook for Q4

Aug 4 Perceptron Inc

* Perceptron announces improved financial outlook for fourth quarter

* Revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2016 is expected to be in excess of $18 million

* Bookings are expected to be over $20 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

