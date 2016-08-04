版本:
BRIEF-Communications Systems Q2 loss per share $0.29

Aug 4 Communications Systems Inc

* Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 sales $26.3 million versus $28.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.29

* Says expect improved year-over-year operating performance in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

