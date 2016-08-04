BRIEF-Spin Master Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

Aug 4 Spin Master Corp

* Reports strong Q2 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Says for full year 2016, organic Gross Product Sales expected to grow in high-teens, relative to 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly revenue of US$179.4 million, increased 40.5 pct from US$127.7 million in Q2 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $174.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S