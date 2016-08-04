BRIEF-Spin Master Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Spin Master Corp
* Reports strong Q2 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Says for full year 2016, organic Gross Product Sales expected to grow in high-teens, relative to 2015
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly revenue of US$179.4 million, increased 40.5 pct from US$127.7 million in Q2 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $174.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer