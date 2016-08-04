版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Redline Communications Group Q2 loss per share $0.15

Aug 4 Redline Communications Group Inc

* Reports Q2 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue fell 44 percent to $5.0 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Says 10.9M order backlog at quarter-end

* Qtrly $6.0M new order bookings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐