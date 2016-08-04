版本:
BRIEF-National Western Life Group Q2 earnings per share $7.43

Aug 5 National Western Life Group Inc

* National Western Life Group, Inc. Announces 2016 second quarter earnings

* Q2 operating earnings per share $6.92 excluding items

* Q2 revenue $162.2 million versus $159.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $7.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

