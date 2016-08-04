版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-MMA Capital Management announces election of new director

Aug 5 MMA Capital Management LLC

* MMA Capital Management announces election of new board member

* Says addition of Lisa Roberts, former Chief Financial Officer of company, to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐