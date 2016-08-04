BRIEF-American Homes 4 rent Q2 loss per share $0.04

Aug 5 American Homes 4 Rent

* Q2 revenue $221 million versus i/b/e/s view $219.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Homes 4 rent reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.25

* Qtrly affo earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S