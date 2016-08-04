BRIEF-Liberty Global -Q2 total revenue $5,074 mln vs $4,566 mln

Aug 5 Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global reports Q2 and H1 2016 results

* 277,000 subscriber adds in quarter, double prior year & up 78% sequentially

* "remain fully committed to repurchasing at least $3.0 billion of additional equity by end of next year"

* Liberty Global plc says updating 2016 guidance to include base and cwc

* Qtrly total revenue $5,074 million versus $4,566 million