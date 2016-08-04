BRIEF-Bristow Group reports Q1 2017 results

Aug 4 Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow Group reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $1.17

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 total operating revenue $356.2 million , down 19.1 percent

* Foreign currency exchange rate headwinds intensified at end of june quarter due to british pound sterling depreciation following brexit

* "fiscal 2017 will remain a challenging year from an earnings perspective as bristow typically lags in a downcycle"

* Understanding with OEMs to defer approximately $95 million of oil and gas aircraft capital expenditures out of fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018

* Expect liquidity as of june 30, 2016 of $315.2 million, cash flow, future financings will be sufficient to satisfy capital commitments

* "more significant impact" from brexit expected in future quarters

* Had minimal impact from devaluation of nigerian naira on qtrly results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: