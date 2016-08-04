BRIEF-Minerals Technologies reports Q2 earnings

Aug 4 Minerals Technologies Inc

* Q2 sales $427 million versus i/b/e/s view $437.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Minerals Technologies reports second quarter earnings of $0.60 per share, or $1.20 per share, excluding special items associated with the restructuring of energy services

* Q2 earnings per share $1.20 excluding items