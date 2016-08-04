BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.245

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
* Wpt industrial reit announces second quarter 2016 results
* Wpt industrial real estate investment trust says same property noi up 2.2% and 1.9% for three and six months ended june 30, 2016, respectively
* Adjusted funds from operations for three months ended june 30, 2016 were $0.224 per unit
* Qtrly net operating income declined slightly to $13.0 million from $13.4 million in prior year
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.245 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer