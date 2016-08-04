BRIEF-Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc: Reports earnings per share $0.06

Aug 4 Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc

* Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Reports net income of $1,181,726, or $0.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 3, 2016 versus $958,940, or $0.05 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 5, 2015

* Quarterly sales rose 6.2 percent to $27.33 million