BRIEF-Nelnet reports second quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Nelnet Inc
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.61
* Nelnet reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.13
* Board declared Q3 cash dividend on outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.12 per share
* Qtrly net interest income of $92.2 million, compared with $105.1 million for same period a year ago
* As of June 30, 2016, servicing $153.8 billion of loans for U.S. Department of education , compared with $141.5 billion of loans as of June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer