BRIEF-Great Plains Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.20

Aug 4 Great Plains Energy Inc :

* Great plains energy reports solid financial performance; Westar acquisition on track for completion in spring 2017

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share view $1.65 to $1.80

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continues to make progress on Westar acquisition

* Says on track to close transaction in spring of 2017