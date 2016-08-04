BRIEF-Watts Water Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.83

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Watts Water Technologies Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 sales $371.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $366 million
* Watts Water Technologies reports record second quarter EPS driven by strong operating performance
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says organic sales were up 4% from same quarter last year with growth across all regions
* Expect improvement in free cash flow during second half of 2016
* Reaffirming full year 2016 outlook
* Watts Water Technologies Inc qtrly organic sales were up 4%
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer