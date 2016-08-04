版本:
2016年 8月 5日

BRIEF-Avon announces pricing and upsizing of senior secured notes offering

Aug 4 Avon Products Inc

* Subsidiary priced an offering of $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

