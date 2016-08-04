BRIEF-Avon announces pricing and upsizing of senior secured notes offering

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Avon Products Inc
* Avon announces pricing and upsizing of senior secured notes offering
* Avon announces pricing and upsizing of senior secured notes offering
* Subsidiary priced an offering of $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% senior secured notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer