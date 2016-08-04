BRIEF-Silvercrest Asset Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Silvercrest asset management group inc. Reports q2 2016 results
* Q2 revenue rose 4.1 percent to $19.3 million
* Total aum at was $17.2 billion, inclusive of discretionary aum of $12.6 billion and non-discretionary aum of $4.6 billion at june 30
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer