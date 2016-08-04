版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Builders Firstsource Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

Aug 4 Builders Firstsource Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Builders firstsource reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.72 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐