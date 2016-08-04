BRIEF-Tuckamore Capital Management qtrly basic loss per share $0.05

Aug 4 Tuckamore Capital Management Inc

* Tuckamore announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.05

* Qtrly revenue $61.3 million versus. $118.5 million

* Financial results for q3 are expected to improve relative to q2 due largely to reduced financial impact caused by fort mcmurray fires