BRIEF-Tuckamore Capital Management qtrly basic loss per share $0.05

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Tuckamore Capital Management Inc
* Tuckamore announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly basic loss per share $0.05
* Qtrly revenue $61.3 million versus. $118.5 million
* Financial results for q3 are expected to improve relative to q2 due largely to reduced financial impact caused by fort mcmurray fires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer