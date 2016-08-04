版本:
BRIEF-Kearny Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.05

Aug 4 Kearny Financial Corp

* Kearny financial corp. Reports fourth quarter 2016 operating results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Says net interest income during quarter ended june 30, 2016 decreased by $237,000 to $24.2 million from $24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

