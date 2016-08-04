版本:
BRIEF-BMTC Group Inc quarterly basic earnings per share c$0.32

Aug 4 Bmtc Group Inc

* Bmtc group inc. Announces financial results for its quarter ended june 30th, 2016

* Quarterly basic earnings per share c$0.32

* Quarterly revenue rose 4.6 percent to c$197 million

* Qtrly same store revenues grew by 2.6% during same period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

