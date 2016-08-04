版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-CEC Entertainment says Q2 same store sales rise 2.6 percent

Aug 4 Cec Entertainment Inc

* Cec entertainment, inc. Reports financial results for the 2016 second quarter

* Q2 same store sales rose 2.6 percent

* Q2 revenue rose 2.1 percent to $216.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐