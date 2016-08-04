BRIEF-Arbutus Biopharma Q2 loss per share $2.47

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Arbutus Biopharma Corp
* Q2 loss per share $2.47
* Q2 revenue view $1.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Arbutus provides corporate update and announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $300,000 versus $3.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says on track to deliver clinical data from lead hbv program arb-1467 in second half of this year
* Says "thorough preclinical research efforts have led us to discontinue tlr9 program"
* Says discontinuance of tlr9 program triggering a non-cash in-process research and development impairment charge of $156 million in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer