BRIEF-Zcl Composites Q2 earnings per share c$0.14

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Zcl Composites Inc
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.14
* Zcl composites reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent to c$44.7 million
* Zcl composites inc says compared to q1 of 2016, total backlog increased by $8.7 million or 19% from $46.4 million at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer