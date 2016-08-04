版本:
BRIEF-Lucara Diamond qtrly revenues $140.8 mln vs $38.1 mln

Aug 4 Lucara Diamond Corp

* Lucara reports strong first half year earnings and rewards shareholders with a special cash dividend of ca$172 million

* Qtrly revenues $140.8 million versus $38.1 million

* Continues to forecast revenue between $200 million and $220 million for year ending december 31, 2016, excluding sale of constellation

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lucara diamond corp says continues to hold lesedi la rona in inventory as at june 30, 2016 and is currently considering options for its sale

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

