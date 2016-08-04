版本:
BRIEF-North American Palladium Q2 revenue rises 46 pct to C$39.9 mln

Aug 4 North American Palladium Ltd

* Q2 loss per share c$0.17

* North american palladium announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 46 percent to c$39.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

