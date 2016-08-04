版本:
BRIEF-Artis Q2 FFO per share c$0.38

Aug 4 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Artis releases second quarter results: raised $115.0 million in equity offering and acquired office portfolio in madison, wisconsin

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.38

* Artis real estate investment trust says in q2, co increased aggregate amount of revolving term credit facilities from $300.0 million to $500.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

