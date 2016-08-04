BRIEF-Euro Resources Q2 SHR euro 0.053

Aug 4 Euro Ressources Sa

* Euro Ressources reports earnings for the period ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share euro 0.053

* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to euro 6.3 million

* Says in 2016, Rosebel Royalty is expected to provide revenues to co of between 21.9 million euros and 22.6 million euros

* Says expects its cash flow will be adequate to meet all corporate and related expenses