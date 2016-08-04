BRIEF-Euro Resources Q2 SHR euro 0.053

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Euro Ressources Sa
* Euro Ressources reports earnings for the period ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share euro 0.053
* Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to euro 6.3 million
* Says in 2016, Rosebel Royalty is expected to provide revenues to co of between 21.9 million euros and 22.6 million euros
* Says expects its cash flow will be adequate to meet all corporate and related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer