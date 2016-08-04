版本:
BRIEF-SPX Flow announces pricing of offering of $600 mln of senior notes

Aug 4 SPX Flow Inc

* SPX Flow Inc announces pricing of offering of $600 million of senior notes

* Priced notes also comprised of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Priced notes comprised of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior unsecured notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

