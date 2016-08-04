BRIEF-Liquor Stores posts Q2 earnings per share basic $0.15

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Liquor Stores NA Ltd
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly consolidated sales increased 9.8 pct to C$209.3 million (Q2 2015 - C$190.6 million)
* Qtrly earnings per share basic $0.15
* Qtrly same-store sales increased by 1.3 pct in U.S and fell 1.3 pct in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer