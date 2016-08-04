BRIEF-Liquor Stores posts Q2 earnings per share basic $0.15

Aug 4 Liquor Stores NA Ltd

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly consolidated sales increased 9.8 pct to C$209.3 million (Q2 2015 - C$190.6 million)

* Qtrly earnings per share basic $0.15

* Qtrly same-store sales increased by 1.3 pct in U.S and fell 1.3 pct in Canada