公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五

BRIEF-PHX Energy Services Corp posts Q2 loss per share $0.32

Aug 4 PHX Energy Services Corporation

* PHX Energy announces its second quarter results

* Qtrly revenue $26.4 million versus $58.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.32

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA per share diluted $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

