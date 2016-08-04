版本:
BRIEF-South Jersey Industries posts Q2 loss $0.06/shr from continuing operations

Aug 4 South Jersey Industries Inc

* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports Q2 earnings; confirms 2016 guidance

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.29 to $1.35

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

