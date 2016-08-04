版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 5日 星期五 07:49 BJT

BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust posts Q2 earnings $0.63/shr

Aug 4 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc

* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.43

* Qtrly net interest income $21.8 million versus $29.7 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

