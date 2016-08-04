BRIEF-AG Mortgage Investment Trust posts Q2 earnings $0.63/shr

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
* AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc reports second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.43
* Qtrly net interest income $21.8 million versus $29.7 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer